Protests, demonstrations: ATC grants interim bail to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan in a terrorism case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana case.

As many as seven cases had been registered against the PTI chief and other party leaders at the Sangjani, Secretariat, Industrial Area, Shahzad Town, Sihala, Khanna, and Bhara Kahu police stations after a demonstration following the disqualification of Khan under various charges including terrorism.

The Sangjani police station booked the PTI chairman and other leaders in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism and violation of section 144 during the protests. The first information report (FIR) was registered at Sangjani police station under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Khan and a number of PTI leaders have been charged by Secretariat police in another case under sections 109, 148, 149, 324 (attempt of murder) and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha. He claimed he was attacked at the behest of PTI leaders, adding that his vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing Khan’s bail plea granted an interim bail on October 31 against the surety bonds of Rs100,000. The PTI chief appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements.

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan filed an application before the court seeking interim bail in a case of violating Section 144 and interfering in the affairs of the state.

Awan, while arguing before the court said that there is an allegation against his client that workers staged protests at his behest. Except for Section 7ATA, all sections included in the FIR are bailable, he further said.

The court, after approving Khan’s interim bail till October 31, issued a notice to the police. The PTI chief came to the rostrum and said that he has announced a ‘long march’. How can he appear before the court if his long march started on October 31?

The court observed that now we approve interim bail till October 31.

Later, the former premier appeared before Additional Session Judge Zafar Iqbal for obtaining bail in the case registered at Secretariat police under section 324 (attempt of murder) and other sections of PPC.

Khan’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan filed a bail application before the court. During the hearing, the court asked Khan on which date do like to appear before it. I will appear before it on November 12, he told the court.

The court approved interim bail of Khan till November 12 against surety bonds of Rs10000.

