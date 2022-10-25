KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 24, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 24-10-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Adam Usman Sec Adam Sec Al Shaheer Corp. 82 13.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82 13.50 Chase Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 159 170.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 159 170.00 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 241 =================================================================================================================

