KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (October 24, 2022).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 24-10-2022
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Adam Usman Sec Adam Sec Al Shaheer Corp. 82 13.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82 13.50
Chase Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Attock Refinery 159 170.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 159 170.00
Total Turnover 241
