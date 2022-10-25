AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Biafo Industries Ltd          17-10-2022    25-10-2022     23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd      17-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd            18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd       18-10-2022    25-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                 18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd              18-10-2022    25-10-2022     15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper 
Products Ltd                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                   18-10-2022    25-10-2022     25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.            19-10-2022    25-10-2022     10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Ltd                           19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Shams Textile 
Mills Ltd                     19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery 
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    25-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd              19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd           16-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd       16-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd           17-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd        18-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd           18-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5%                             26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.              19-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                19-10-2022    26-10-2022     12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints 
Pakistan Ltd                  20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering 
Works Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022     29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron 
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd               20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                    20-10-2022    26-10-2022     75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd.              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate #         20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & 
Rubber Co. Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan K halid Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL &
ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD.          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #     20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)
25% (B)                       19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)          9-10-2022     27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing 
Modaraba                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & 
Weaving Mills Ltd.            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                24-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement 
Company Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA          15-10-2022    28-10-2022     55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd     19-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL `                          28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                     20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                  20-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Credit and 
Investment
Bank Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F),
20% B                         19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20%B            19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS)           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     RS 1.16*        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     22.50% (F)      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Power Cement (Pref)           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     7.5% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)
10% (B)                       20-10-2022    28-10-2022
United Distributors Pakistan 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
CUM. PREF (ASLCPS)            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Air Link Communication Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd           24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                 24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd         26-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (ii)        24-10-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Ltd                           26-10-2022    28-10-2022     25 (iii)        24-10-2022
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                  26-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.8% (iii)      24-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd   27-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (iii)       25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd           19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd        21-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd         22-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            29-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                     22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                  28-10-2022    29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                 22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd             24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd      24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba       24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd     27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd      25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd             31-10-2022    01-11-2022     35% (i)         27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd               31-10-2022    02-11-2022     20% (iii)       27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5)                      24-10-2022    03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #         27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                    03-10-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                   01-11-2022    03-11-2022     500% (iii)      28-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd         01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (iii)      28-10-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.     01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (ii)       28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd            01-11-2022    03-11-2022     30% (i)         28-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd           02-11-2022    04-11-2022     850% (iii)      31-10-2022
Allied Bank Ltd               02-11-2022    04-11-2022     20% (iii)       31-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd            02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (i)         31-10-2022
United Bank Ltd               02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (iii)       31-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd              03-11-2022    05-11-2022     20% (ii)        01-11-2022
Dolmen City REIT              04-11-2022    06-11-2022     4.3% (F)        02-11-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd . **      05-11-2022    07-11-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba        26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #              08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                    10-11-2022
Pak Modarba 1st               02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.0% (F)        31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st.       02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.70% (F)       31-10-2022
Awwal Modaraba                02-11-2022    15-11-2022     2.20% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                 02-11-2022    15-11-2022     10% (F)         31-10-2022     15-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd             18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.           11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories