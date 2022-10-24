AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
AVN 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.65%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 127.35 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.37%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 15,937 Increased By 40.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,493 Increased By 279.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,654 Increased By 89.7 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 1,076 new COVID cases for Oct 23 vs 998 a day earlier

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 11:02am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China reported 1,076 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 23, of which 221 were symptomatic and 855 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 998 new cases a day earlier - 207 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections. China counts the two types of cases separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Oct. 23, mainland China had confirmed symptomatic 257,583 cases. China capital Beijing reported eight symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, versus seven symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 11 the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 16 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 53 asymptomatic cases, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million in population said.

China COVID cases

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 1,076 new COVID cases for Oct 23 vs 998 a day earlier

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

UK’s Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

Xi clinches third term

Read more stories