President, PM, Bilawal felicitate Xi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended heartiest felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of Communist Party of China for the thirds term.

In their separate statements over Twitter, the Pakistani leadership paid glowing tribute to President Xi’s sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.

In his tweets, President Alvi said the Chinese President is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

Prime Minister Sharif in his tweet stated: “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary.

He said it reflects enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in President Xi’s sagacious leadership and befitting acknowledgement of his lifelong service to China.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has also felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China for the third consecutive term.

In his message, he said that under the prudent leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is making unprecedented progress in every field.

He said Pakistani people and leadership attach great importance to relations with China.

