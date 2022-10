KARACHI: Karachi replaced Lahore as the most-polluted city in the world on Sunday.The city has recorded a particulate matter rating of 235. Lahore ranks second in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

The city has recorded a particulate matter rating of 233.Indian capital Delhi ranks third in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. The city has recorded a particulate matter rating of 191.