Oct 24, 2022
Business & Finance

EV charging stations to be set up along motorways

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: The Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations would be installed at five Motorway locations, keeping in view the number of vehicles commuting on a particular road.

“NHA has included EV charging stations in the contracts of filling stations. Concessionaires/contractors are installing the same in line with the numbers of EV vehicles commuting on a particular road,” an official told APP.

He said that presently the EV charging stations were being installed at locations including Rashakai service area, Islamabad -Peshawar motorway (M-1), Tandliyanwala service area, Lahore - Islamabad motorway (M-3), Dandewal service area, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Khanewal motorway (M-4), Khanewal service area, and Hazara service area, Hassanabdal-Havelian Expressway (E-35).

“Moreover, M/s MORE (Pvt.) Ltd. being the BoT concessionaire of M-2 has installed an EV charging facility at Bhera Service Area on M-2,” he said.

He was of the view that other fuel stations across the motorway network would also install the EV charging facilities, with an increase in the number of EV vehicles.

Electric vehicle NHA fuel stations EV charging facilities

