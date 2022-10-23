AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:34pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Sunday he was standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis,” he said on Twitter.

“That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister.”

Sunak was defeated by Truss in the race to replace Boris Johnson in September after losing an election held by members of the Conservative party across the country.

Even before declaring on Sunday, Sunak had received more support from Conservative lawmakers than his rivals - former defence minister Penny Mordaunt and Johnson, who is attempting a comeback.

UK’s Johnson, Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

Sunak quit Johnson’s government in July, helping trigger a rebellion that bought him down.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he said in a statement.

“I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems.”

Rishi Sunak United Kingdom

Comments

1000 characters

Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Putin congratulates Xi on his third term, hopes to strengthen ties with China: Kremlin

Growing 'Davos in the Desert' a sign of Saudi clout

Saudi National Bank’s third quarter profit up 18.7%

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Read more stories