Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday reaffirmed the firm resolve of the government for successfully implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as it will play an important role in taking local economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries.

Talking to Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong, who called on him, Dar said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep-rooted friendly relations which were strengthening with each passing day, said a press release.

The minister further highlighted the economic challenges and policies of the present government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability. He also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership for flood relief and refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion (US$ 2.24 billion) to Pakistan.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Chinese Government’s continued support to Pakistan and thanked the Government of Pakistan on facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan. He also assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government in developing Special Economic Zones as part of the CPEC.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to China was also discussed in the meeting and both sides hoped that the visit will enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.