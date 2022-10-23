AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 23, 2022
Elahi launches ‘mobile food labs’ project

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Mobile Food Labs and Inspection Squad’ comprising 55 vehicles and motorcycles, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed resolve to ensure provision of quality food to the people of his province.

The mobile food project has been launched initially for Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Multan, said official sources, adding that the scheme would be extended to other parts of the province in a phased manner. The mobile food squad would be undertaking inspection of edibles sold in the streets.

Elahi inspected the vehicles and bikes included in the fleet and talked to members of the inspection squad. He said that mobile food labs would help maintain the quality of foods on sale, adding on-the-spot assessment of the quality of spices, carbonated drinks, water, oil and other items would allow authorities to take immediate remedial steps.

Food Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, provincial Adviser on Home Affairs Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, provincial Adviser Yousaf Badozai, Punjab Assembly Member Gulrez Afzal Chan, Principal Secretary to the CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former secretary to the CM GM Sikandar, Chairman of Punjab Food Authority Ali Raza Khakwani, information secretary, and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

