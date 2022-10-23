Police accused of treating politician as terrorist

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Saturday released a picture of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Saleh wearing prisoner-like slate, who was arrested from outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Saleh and his guards were arrested by police from outside the ECP after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that the police have behaved “ridiculously” with the MNA. Saleh is being treated like a terrorist, a mafia is ruling the country that can go to any lengths to victimise their opponents, he added.

He directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022