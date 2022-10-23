AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC Women’s Championship: Fatima Sana returns for series against Ireland

Muhammad Saleem Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Fatima Sana returned to the national side for the three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against Ireland scheduled to take place in Lahore from 4th November to 16th November.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and will be played from 4-9 November at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The 20-year old Fatima was ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup held earlier this month in Sylhet, Bangladesh after she twisted her ankle playing for Barbados Royals Women in the Caribbean Premier League. Fatima replaces Diana Baig in both squads, as the latter is not part of the series due to a shoulder injury she sustained while playing in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, the 15-player T20I squad unveiled by national women team’s chief selector Asmavia Iqbal also includes Javeria Khan. Javeria last featured for Pakistan in the shortest format was in July 2021 against the West Indies at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The squads were finalized after deliberations amongst Asmavia Iqbal; interim head coach Saleem Jaffer and captain Bismah Maroof. There are only two changes in the T20I squad that featured in the recently concluded ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and three changes in the ODI squad that played against Sri Lanka in Karachi in June this year.

The players who missed out in the ODI squad are Anam Amin, Gull Feroza and Diana Baig (due to injury). Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz and Umm-e-Hani come in as their replacements. In the T20Is, Javeria Khan comes in place of Sidra Nawaz.

Pakistan ODI squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Umm-e-Hani.

Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Tuba Hassan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ODI series Fatima Sana ICC Women’s Championship T20I series

Comments

1000 characters

ICC Women’s Championship: Fatima Sana returns for series against Ireland

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories