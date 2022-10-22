AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PDM terms verdict a victory of entire nation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 22 Oct, 2022 06:09am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Friday, while welcoming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference has declared it a victory of the entire nation and said that the PDM has ousted Imran Khan from power and will throw him out of politics.

While talking to media persons here after the ECP’s decision, the PDM chief also congratulated the nation on the closure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s political chapter as he had been disqualified on the charges of mis-declaration in the Toshakhana case by the ECP.

Fazl made it clear that Imran Khan was constitutionally ousted from the position of the prime minister through a “no-trust motion” and today, he was disqualified due to mis-declaration in the Toshakhana case.

Maulana observed Imran Khan was “an unnecessary element” of the country’s politics and he was installed in the politics by external forces. He said that the ECP’s decision has proven Imran Khan as “a confirmed liar and thief”, adding that the decision must be respected by the PTI leadership, as well as, workers.

PDM to take stock of political situation today

He said Imran Khan was not a reliable person as he kept on changing his statements time and again. Maulana further said that those who wanted to create unrest in the country would not be allowed to implement their nefarious designs and the people of Pakistan will crush all such elements.

“Imran Khan calls other people thieves but he himself has looted money from all over the world including America, Israel, and India. Today, his theft has been captured and Pakistan will get rid of such elements in the future,” he added.

Maulana categorically warned the elements backing Imran Khan in a bid to create anarchy in the country to be dealt with an iron hand. He said that owing to Imran Khan’s economic policies Pakistan was on the verge of global default, adding that “the FATF was also all set to include Pakistan in the blacklist.”

