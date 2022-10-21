PDM to take stock of political situation today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of top leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take stock of the prevailing political situation on Friday (today) and discuss the strategy to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’S (PTI) possible long march.

PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the meeting of the alliance on Friday (October 21).

The meeting will be held at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretariat in Chak Shahzad which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All heads of political parties in the PDM have been invited to attend the meeting.

Sources within the PDM said that the senior leadership of the ruling alliance will discuss the counter strategy to prevent the PTI from marching onto Islamabad, as the PTI chairman had warned that he would give the call of a massive protest against the government this month.

They said that the meeting will also discuss various issues including rising inflation in the country and the ways how to give relief to the people. They said that the meeting will also discuss the possibility of giving relief in the prices of petroleum products.

