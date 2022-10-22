Fly Jinnah to commence operations next month

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), on Friday announced to commence its flight operations by November 1, 2022. According to the details, the airline is going to commence its flight operations from four domestic routes connecting Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

The carrier will operate its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad on 31st October 2022 that will mark the launch of the airline’s commercial operation.

Fly Jinnah will start its operations with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft, providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Needless to mention, ‘Fly Jinnah’ is a Pakistani private joint venture low-cost airline. Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

Flights are now open for sale and customers can book their tickets by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.fly jinnah.com), by calling the call centre 021-111-0000(35) or through travel agencies.

