AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fly Jinnah to commence operations next month

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2022 06:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier (LCC), on Friday announced to commence its flight operations by November 1, 2022. According to the details, the airline is going to commence its flight operations from four domestic routes connecting Karachi to Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

The carrier will operate its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad on 31st October 2022 that will mark the launch of the airline’s commercial operation.

Fly Jinnah will start its operations with a fleet of three Airbus A320-200 aircraft, providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Fly Jinnah receives air operator’s certificate, operating licence

Needless to mention, ‘Fly Jinnah’ is a Pakistani private joint venture low-cost airline. Based in Karachi, Fly Jinnah follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

Flights are now open for sale and customers can book their tickets by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website (www.fly jinnah.com), by calling the call centre 021-111-0000(35) or through travel agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fly Jinnah flight operations low cost carrier Karachi to Islamabad

Comments

1000 characters

Fly Jinnah to commence operations next month

PM, Bilawal greet nation

PPAs: DFC concerned at delays

SPI inflation up 0.35pc WoW

ADB board approves $1.5bn financing

Fitch cuts long-term forex IDR to ‘CCC+’

Q1 govt external borrowing climbs to $2.234bn

Saudi, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Turkey says not right for US to pressure Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference

PTI vows to challenge ECP verdict

Read more stories