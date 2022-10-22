PTI stages demo against Imran Khan’s disqualification

LAHORE: The activists of PTI took to the streets on Friday in protest after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified their party chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

After the ECP’s verdict, a large number of PTI Central Punjab office-bearers, provincial legislators and workers staged protests at various parts of the provincial metropolis. Soon after hearing the ECP’s decision, the PTI supporters came out on the streets to register their protest.

The supporters of the cricketer-turned-politician chanted slogans against ECP members and the ruling alliance while blocking several parts of the city including Liberty Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Multan Road at Thokar Niaz Baig, GT Road at Shahdara Road, Ring Road, Raiwind Road and Motorway entry point at Babu Sabu, causing traffic jams in the areas. The PTI charged-up workers showed full solidarity with former Prime Minister Imran Khan and in some protest points, the PTI workers burnt tyres.

At Jail Road, outside the PTI’s party office, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmoodur Raseed and PTI senior leader Andleeb Abbas led the protests and staged a sit-in and blocked the traffic leading to Sherpao Bridge.

On this occasion, the Punjab Local Government Minister told the media that people across the country have come out on the streets to register their protest against the unlawful verdict. “A deliberate attempt was being made to remove the leader (Imran Khan) of the country’s most popular party from national politics. However, such an attempt will fail, as he enjoys the overwhelming support of the entire nation,” he added.

Andleeb Abbas said they reject the verdict, which was unlawful, and they will explore all the avenues to seek justice. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid led a protest at Babu Sabu Interchange; she was joined by provincial minister Raja Yasir Hamayun.

While addressing the party supporters, she condemned the ECP’s decision against Imran Khan. “Today, the people have rejected the decision of the Election Commission. We will not tolerate any kind of foul play from the federal government. Leaders like Imran Khan raised the voice for Pakistan and Islam in the world,” she added.

Moreover, PTI’s central leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his party workers blocked the Lahore Ring Road and chanted anti-government slogans. Speaking to the supporters, he said they will not abandon their leader and will continue to wage a struggle for true independence.

He believed the ECP misused its authority by giving the verdict; “It has acted as an employee of someone. Pakistan’s politics and Imran Khan were inseparable and the dream of excluding Imran Khan from the national politics will not be fulfilled,” he added.

The PTI supporters also staged protests in parts of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Multan, Narowal, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal, Sialkot and Sheikhupura.

