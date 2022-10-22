Small traders urge govt to establish‘furniture city’ in Sargodha

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders has urged the Punjab government to set up a furniture city in Sargodha while connecting the industrial estate of Vehari with the motorway.

He presented their demands during a meeting with Senior Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday.

A delegation of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders, led by President of Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Faisalabad, met the Minister to raise issues facing traders and industrialists. Demands made were related to cess and property tax, power looms and land for offices of chambers in industrial estates.

On this occasion, the Minister assured the delegation to resolve the legitimate problems of traders and industrialists on a priority basis.

