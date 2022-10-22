AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Govt’s appeal against Javed Latif dismissed

Published 22 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an appeal of the Punjab government seeking cancellation of post-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif in an alleged case of uttering anti-state remarks.

A sessions court had released the MNA on bail on June 9, 2021, while the government through the prosecutor general Punjab filed the appeal in the LHC.

The appeal said the MNA made a statement against the state institutions. It said the session court released the respondent on bail ignoring facts of the case. It further said the offences included in the FIR were not bailable. It asked the court to set aside the bail granting order of the sessions court.

