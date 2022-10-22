KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Calcorp Limited 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Macter International
Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022
786 Investments Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL
Habib Ltd 12-10-2022 24-10-2022
Matco Foods Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Shezan International
Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills
Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Next Capital Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Hum Network Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Security Papers Limited 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Towellers Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
K-Electric Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering Works
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
First Elite Capital Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering
Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Summit Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D ewan K halid Textile
Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D ewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D ewan Textile Mills L
imited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltgd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LIMITED 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
TPL Corp Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
TPL Properties Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dost Steels Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing
Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
International Knitwear
Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Limited 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
S.G. Power Limited 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company
Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ecopack Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills
Limited 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022
Amtex Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Imperial Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
As per company announcement *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
