KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Calcorp Limited 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 Macter International Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022 786 Investments Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 Escorts Investment Bank Limited 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022 (BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib Ltd 12-10-2022 24-10-2022 Matco Foods Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 TPL Trakker Limited 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Kohinoor Energy Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Shezan International Limited 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022 Biafo Industries Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022 Bolan Castings Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Next Capital Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Hum Network Limited 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Shams Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Murree Brewery Company Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Kohat Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Saif Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 TRG Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 NetSol Technologies Limited 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Dawood Equities Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Sally Textile Mills Limited 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Security Papers Limited 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022 Gillette Pakistan Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Arpak International Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Towellers Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 K-Electric Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sazgar Engineering Works Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Premium Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ghani Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Ghani Value Glass Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 First Elite Capital Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Ismail Industries Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 AKD Hospitality Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Summit Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Blessed Textiles Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Colony Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan K halid Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan Textile Mills L imited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Treet Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltgd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Javedan Corporation Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 INVEST CAP INVESTMENT BANK LIMITED 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D.M. Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Pioneer Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Diamond Industries Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 TPL Corp Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Properties Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Thatta Cement Company Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gharibwal Cement Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Flying Cement Company Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dost Steels Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Shield Corporation Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Pakistan Services Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nishat Chunian Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 The Crescent Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Fateh Industries Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Fateh Sports Wear Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Buxly Paints Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohat Cement Company Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Olympia Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Bilal Fibres Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Millat Tractors Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Grays Leasing Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 International Knitwear Limited 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Hamid Textile Mills Limited 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 S.G. Power Limited 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ecopack Limited 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Shahzad Textile Mills Limited 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022 Amtex Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Crescent Fibres Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Imperial Limited 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022