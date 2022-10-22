AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Calcorp Limited                  14-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
Macter International 
Limited                          15-10-2022    22-10-2022   15% (F)      13-10-2022       22-10-2022
786 Investments Limited          15-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
Escorts Investment 
Bank Limited                     15-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL 
Habib Ltd                        12-10-2022    24-10-2022
Matco Foods Limited              17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
& Investments Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022   10% (F)      13-10-2022       24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd                         17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Limited              17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Limited          18-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
Shezan International 
Limited                          18-10-2022    24-10-2022   50% (F)      14-10-2022       24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Limited         17-10-2022    25-10-2022   23% (F)      13-10-2022       25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills 
Limited                          17-10-2022    25-10-2022   20% (F)      13-10-2022       25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Limited           18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited      18-10-2022    25-10-2022   20% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Pakistan International Bulk 
Terminal                         18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Next Capital Limited             18-10-2022    25-10-2022   15% B        14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products 
Limited                          18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development 
Company Ltd                      18-10-2022    25-10-2022   25% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Hum Network Limited              18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022    25-10-2022   10% (F)      17-10-2022       25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills 
Limited                          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills 
Limited                          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company 
Limited                          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Limited      19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Limited       19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Limited             19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Limited      19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Limited          16-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Limited      16-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Security Papers Limited          17-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     13-10-2022       26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Limited       18-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      14-10-2022       26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited          18-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited       19-10-2022    26-10-2022   40 (F)       17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Limited       19-10-2022    26-10-2022   5% (F)       17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares                19-10-2022    26-10-2022   5%                            26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Limited        19-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod                19-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Towellers Limited                19-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                          19-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022   12% (F)      17-10-2022       26-10-2022
K-Electric Limited               20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan 
Limited                          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited                          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Limited         20-10-2022    26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)   18-10-2022       26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba               20-10-2022    26-10-2022   9% (F)       18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Limited                  20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Limited    20-10-2022    26-10-2022   500% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Limited              20-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Limited        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   20% (B)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba               20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited       20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
First Elite Capital Modaraba     20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Limited        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   75% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Limited          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Limited             20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering 
Ltd                              20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Summit Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate #            20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Co. Ltd                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   30% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   715% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Limited         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   330% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   214.5% (F)   18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D ewan K halid Textile 
Mills Limited                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D ewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D ewan Textile Mills L 
imited                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Limited        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltgd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Limited      20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LIMITED                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Limited       20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Limited           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   3.744% (F)   18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Limited           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Limited       20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   7.5% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
TPL Corp Limited                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Properties Limited           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% B        18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Limited         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% B        18-10-2022       28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Dost Steels Limited              20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #        20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Limited       21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Limited        21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & 
Weaving Mills Ltd.               21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Limited          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   15% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba           21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Limited                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Limited           21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Limited                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Limited         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   100% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
At-Tahur Limited                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Limited             21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Limited     21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   50% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited      21-10-2022    27-10-2022   100% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Limited            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Limited             21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing 
Modaraba                         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Limited          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   200% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Limited            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
International Knitwear 
Limited                          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   7.5% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Limited      22-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
S.G. Power Limited               24-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Limited                          15-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA             15-10-2022    28-10-2022   55% (F)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ecopack Limited                  15-10-2022    28-10-2022   15% (B)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2022    28-10-2022   4.5% (F)     14-10-2022       25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills 
Limited                          19-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL `                         28-10-2022
Amtex Limited                    20-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Limited          20-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Imperial Limited                 20-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
====================================================================================================

