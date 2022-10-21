Crucial verdict in Toshakhana reference today

ISLAMABAD: The electoral body is scheduled to announce today (Friday) its crucial verdict in Toshakhana reference moved by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan under Article 62(1)(f) for allegedly concealing the details of Toshakhana gifts when he was the prime minister.

According to the cause list issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the verdict would be announced at 2pm today.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan is hearing this case.

In his 60-page reply submitted to the ECP last month, through his counsel and PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, Khan strongly rejected any foul play in receiving Toshakhana gifts, dubbing the case against him as “misleading” and “false.”

ECP reserves its verdict in crucial Toshakhana case

Khan, in the reply, disclosed that some 329 official gifts were received when the PTI was in the federal government. He further stated that out of these gifts, 58 were received by him and his wife, and only 14 of these gifts were valued at more than 14,000 rupees each.

The former PM further maintained that all the details of the gifts he lawfully bought from Toshakhana were duly declared at the relevant forums including the tax returns (filed with the Federal Board of Revenue) and the wealth statements (filed with the ECP).

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of Pakistan provides that a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is “sagacious, righteous and non-profligate and honest and Ameen.”

Meanwhile, the ECP has approached Islamabad Police for the provision of security to “avoid any untoward incident” today.

