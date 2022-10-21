Formal talks not underway with govt for early polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the party is not engaged in any kind of formal negotiations with the government for holding early elections to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

Speaking at a presser, he, however, admitted that informal negotiations might be taking place at a certain level, but no formal talks are underway with the rulers at any stage.

He said that the party is all set to announce the long march if the elections are further delayed, as party workers at all levels have been directed to get ready for the call by the party chairman Imran Khan.

To a question about the informal negotiations, he said that if the elections are announced soon, the informal talks would be deemed successful if not there would be a long march.

“The long march will be announced in a day or two, or maybe in a few weeks if delayed as people are for bringing a tsunami to topple the “imported regime”,” he added.

He said that in recent by-polls, people voted for the PTI because they want free, fair elections as soon as possible, adding the voters do not want the PTI to go back to the parliament as the only thing the people want is elections.

Chaudhry called upon the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the issue of audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s Office.

About the remarks by Chief Elections Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja that “how PTI chief Imran Khan whose resignation as MNA is yet to be accepted can contest elections”, he said the CEC is constantly violating Article 5 of the Constitution and has destroyed the image of the CEC office.

He said that the police handed over Senator Azam Swati to the agencies which are the worst kind of human rights violation as under which law, he was handed over to the agencies.

He said that both the chairman Senate and his deputy should be ashamed of themselves as they did not mince a single word when a sitting member of the house was tortured, and humiliated by the sleuths.

