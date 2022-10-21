AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sehat Sahulat Card: Cyber knife treatment facility extended to cancer patients: minister

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
LAHORE: “Cancer patients in Punjab have been provided with cyber knife treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card while data of cancer patients undergoing treatment through this card will be compiled.”

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this while talking to a delegation of State Life Insurance Company, here on Thursday. Chairman Shoaib Javed, Divisional Head Muhammad Ashar and Regional Chief Lahore Dr Noor were present on behalf of State Life Insurance Company.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, AS Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz, COO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Shamshad Ali Khan, Hasnat Ahmed, Mian Zahid ul Rehman and other concerned officers were present.

During the meeting, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid discussed with the delegation of State Life Insurance Company about measures to provide cyber knife and other facilities through this card.

Chairman State Life Insurance Company Shoaib Javed said that Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education will get full support from Company with reference to Card and they are taking basic steps to provide maximum facilities.

As per statistics, so far over 2.4 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facility worth over Rs 54 billion through health card. As many as 794 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities through this card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that they are trying to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through this card So far, more than 55,100 people in Punjab have received the facility of free coronary angiography, over 50 thousands and 800 women got free facility of normal delivery and more than 210,000 women got free caesarean operation.

In Punjab, more than 36,000 people have undergone free operation of hernia; over 36,100 people have so far received the facility of free chemotherapy while more than 165,000 people have received free eye treatment so far through this card.

