AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
China shares rebound, HK stocks trim losses on COVID easing hopes

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 01:04pm
SHANGHAI: China shares rebounded after lunch break on Thursday, while Hong Kong stocks saw their losses trimmed, after a media report said China was considering easing COVID-19 restrictions.

China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index clawed into positive territories in early afternoon trading.

China, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance

** The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng recovered some losses, after hitting levels last seen during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, in the morning trade.

** Even before the Bloomberg report, some investors had been piling into battered Chinese equities, betting the market will trough earlier than inflation-hit US and European peers.

** Many also expect China’s economic stimulus and an eventual exit from zero-COVID policies will lift depressed valuations.

** On Thursday morning, confidence in China assets were shaken after the yuan resumed its slide against the dollar, as the US-China yield spread widens further. Offshore yuan hit a record low of 7.2794 per dollar on Thursday, before recovering some losses.

** Yuan Yuwei, a hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management, said yuan depreciation adds woes to the Hong Kong stock market, where dominating sectors including banking, property and Internet are all in decline amid President Xi Jinping’s “Common Prosperity” drive.

** “You cannot rule out a technical rebound at this level. But you don’t expect a reversal of trend” unless global central banks start pumping liquidity again, he said.

** Continued market weakness also reflects disillusionment toward Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s first policy address made on Wednesday. In that speech, Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, but also stressed the need to bolster national security in the Chinese-ruled city.

China shares

China shares rebound, HK stocks trim losses on COVID easing hopes

