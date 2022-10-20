KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 91,552 tons of cargo comprising 72,830 tons of import cargo and 18,722 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 72,830 comprised of 45,028 tons of containerized cargo, 5,789 tons of DAP, 3,513 tons of UREA and 18,500 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,722 tons comprised of 18,722 tons of containerized cargo.

As many as 5,089 containers comprising of 3,183 containers import and 1,906 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 617 of 20’s and 1,190 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 91 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 444 of 20’s and 417 of 40’s loaded containers while 250 of 20’s and 189 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Jolly Cobalto, CMA CGM Titus, TSS Shams and UHL Fame berthed at Karachi Port with containers and general cargo.

Four ships namely TS Dubai, GFS Pride, Kota Megah and Jolly Cobalto sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 124,890 tonnes comprising 104,218 tonnes of import cargo and 20,672 tonnes of export cargo including 2,863 loaded and empty containers (1,647 TEUs imports and 1,216 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,218 tonnes includes 22,340 tonnes of coal; 7,000 tonnes of palm oil; 28,000 tonnes of containerized cargo; 31,664 tonnes of LNG; 3,626 tonnes of soya bean oil; 9,539 tonnes of wheat; and 2,049 tonnes of chemical.

The total export cargo of 20,672 tonnes includes 20,672 tonnes of containerized cargo.

