Punjab PA condemns federal govt for not releasing Rs176bn

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the federal government for not releasing over Rs176 billion and not allowing the Punjab government to import wheat.

Provincial Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak presented a resolution against the federal government in the provincial assembly session presided over by Speaker Sabtain Khan.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly passed a condemnation resolution against the arrest of Azam Khan Swati. The resolution was presented by provincial Minister of Communications Ali Afzal Sahi.

Earlier, five bills including the Punjab Local Government Bill 2021,The Punjab Ehsaas Programme Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment ) Bill 2022, The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022 and The Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022 were approved during the official proceedings. After completing the agenda, Speaker Punjab adjourned the meeting on October 20, Thursday, till three o’clock in the afternoon.

