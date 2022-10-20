AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Illegal trading of US dollars: APAT demands action against bankers, traders

Published 20 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) has demanded of the federal and provincial governments to identify and then give exemplary punishments to those industrialists and bankers who are allegedly involved in hoarding and illegal trading of the US dollars.

“All those persons, including traders, bankers and industrialists, who are involved in hoarding and illegal trade of the US dollars are the enemies of the country and deserve strict punishment,” said APAT Central General Secretary Naeem, who called on newly elected President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar on Wednesday to congratulate him and other members upon their victory in recent elections.

Before the arrival of Ishaq Dar, the inflation rate had soared to 45 percent and the greenback became a commodity instead of a currency, he said and proposed to the LCCI chief to organise a moot by inviting representatives of all the political parties to start a debate on the need of charter of economy.

Currently, he said, there is a dire need of holding a debate over the charter of economy with all political parties on board because the country cannot afford economic destabilization. He said the process of consultation with traders over the issue of fixed tax has been concluded and the draft will soon be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the Lahore chamber has had always played the role of a facilitator and will continue to do so and the institution has no political affiliation.

He revealed that recommendations had been sent to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman for abolishing law that requires traders to get themselves register with the revenue collection authority in accordance with the size of their shops.

