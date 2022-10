LONDON: European stock markets edged higher at the start of trading Wednesday following gains in Tokyo and on Wall Street.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 6,942.61 points, as traders digested official data showing UK inflation back above 10 percent.

Europe’s STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index rose 0.1 percent to 12,781.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.2 percent to 6,080.43.