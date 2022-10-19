AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM fights for survival in first parliament questions since U-turns

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2022 10:55am
Follow us

LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to address lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday for the first time since abandoning her tax-slashing economic agenda, as she seeks to reassert her waning political authority.

Truss is set to face hostile questions from Tory as well as opposition MPs in a likely febrile House of Commons, less than 48 hours after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt dismembered her flagship tax plans.

The beleaguered leader has already seen at least five Conservative colleagues call for her to be replaced, as she fights for political survival.

Polls show her personal and party ratings have cratered dramatically, with YouGov saying Tuesday that – within six weeks of taking power – she had become the most unpopular leader it has ever tracked.

A separate survey of party members found less than two months after electing her Tory leader and prime minister, a majority now think she should go.

Meanwhile, the main Labour opposition has opened up huge poll leads over the ruling Conservatives, amid the recent fallout as well as the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

More than three-quarters of people disapprove of the government – the highest in 11 years, YouGov said.

‘Risk’

The government’s September 23 mini-budget – which slashed a host of taxes without curbing spending – sent bond yields spiking and the pound collapsing to a record dollar-low on fears of rocketing UK debt.

Truss last week staged two humiliating U-turns, scrapping planned tax cuts for the richest earners and on company profits, and fired her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister.

After appointing Hunt as his successor, she agreed to further reverse course, axing almost all the other cuts and rowing back on an energy price cap for consumers.

It was set to last two years, but will now end for many next April.

During the summer leadership campaign which saw Truss beat former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak to succeed ex-premier Boris Johnson, she vowed not to reduce public spending.

Eight out of 10 Britons disapprove of Liz Truss-led government: poll

But after the economic tumult of recent weeks saw government borrowing rates spiral, Truss and Hunt have warned of “difficult decisions” and urged government departments to find savings.

Opposition parties are demanding she stand down and a general election – not due for two years – is held.

“We can’t go on like this, shutting the public out,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told BBC radio.

“Many people now feel that the real risk now is carrying on with this lot.”

‘Sharks’

Conservative lawmakers so far have failed to coalesce around a contender to replace her, with Johnson and Sunak both touted but each likely to draw significant opposition from factions within the party.

More than half polled by YouGov had an unfavourable opinion of Sunak, rising to nearly two-thirds for Johnson.

Truss apologised for going “too far and too fast” in her government’s mini-budget in a BBC interview Monday – as well as insisting she was going nowhere.

But there are daily reports of plots by her own MPs to oust her, as even right-wing newspapers ditch their support.

“She holds the seal of prime ministerial office – but only by her fingertips,” the Daily Mail’s editorial said Tuesday.

“Her authority and credibility are as good as shot. The sharks in her party have smelled blood – and circle menacingly.”

Rishi Sunak Liz Truss Jeremy Hunt Kwasi Kwarteng

Comments

1000 characters

UK PM fights for survival in first parliament questions since U-turns

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories