Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Ali Hussain Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 09:44am
ISLAMABAD: The top military leadership on Tuesday reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to the country’s strategic assets following US President Joe Biden cast doubt on the safety of the country’s nuclear assets.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at the GHQ, presided over by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff (COAS).

It stated that the participants took a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the army.

“Forum reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to country’s strategic assets,” the ISPR said in a statement.

US says ‘confident’ of Pakistan’s ability to secure nukes

As a responsible nuclear weapon state, it added that Pakistan has taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices, the forum was informed.

Earlier, addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception last week, US President Biden had said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”. “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” President Biden had said.

President Biden’s remarks were followed by the summoning of the US ambassador in Islamabad who was handed a strong demarche, besides conveying Pakistan’s disappointment and concern over the “unwarranted” remarks”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, had also rejected the remarks made by the US president, which he termed as “factually incorrect and misleading”.

According to the ISPR’s statement, while expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations, the army chief while addressing the forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

The forum was also apprised on army’s assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas and post-flood situation particularly, in Sindh and Balochistan.

It further stated that the COAS lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

