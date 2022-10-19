US official visits Ravi Campus of UVAS

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Mission from US Embassy of Pakistan Andrew Schofer visited the Holstein Demonstration Farm of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore’s Ravi Campus Pattoki and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The US mission discussed with Vice-Chancellor climate change challenges for livestock and way forward. Director Office of Economic Growth and Agriculture USAID Stephen Berlinguette, Public Affairs Office-US Embassy Islamabad Paul Garr, Senior Economic Growth and Energy Advisor Kamran Masood Niazi and Senior Agriculture, Livestock Sector Advisor Dr Mubashra Mukadas and UVAS Senior faculty members were present. Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Schofer appreciated the UVAS Holstein farm operations, sustainability of Holstein farm project and showed his interest in climate change and challenges for livestock in current scenario of flood 2022. He acknowledged UVAS flood relief activities especially for the betterment of livestock farming community of flood affected areas.

They discussed the proposal of upgrade of livestock farms to climate smart livestock farms, capacity building of farmers and professionals on disaster preparedness and the extension activity to flood affected areas.

Earlier the Vice-Chancellor briefed the visitors on UVAS role in flood relief activities 2022 and the climate change vision of UVAS for livestock. He also presented the vote of thanks. Convener UVAS Flood Relief Management Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz gave a detailed presentation on UVAS initiatives in various disaster relief activities, flood relief camps and assistance activities (advisory meetings, donors conference, fund raising, collection of goods, etc) in phase-1, phase-2 and phase-3.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022