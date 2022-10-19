Alleged torture of Swati: PTI senators urge CJP to take suo motu notice

ISLAMABAD: The senators belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of Azam Swati – a sitting PTI senator – for allegedly being tortured while in police custody.

In a letter sent to the chief justice, the PTI senators termed the alleged torture of Senator Swati a blatant violation of human rights.

The decision regarding bringing the matter of torture on Swati to the notice of the CJP was taken yesterday in a PTI meeting attended by senior leadership and held under the chair of the PTI chairman.

The PTI senators complained that after midnight on October 13, the authorities stormed the house of Swati and rummaged through everything in the house, adding the police even took away his grandchildren’s things with them.

The letter further stated that “even before producing Swati before the court, he had been subjected to torture for hours during detention”

