AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.              Bank Al-Falah Ltd.                       445,000          31.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 445,000          31.40
TS Sec.                     Engro Fertilizers                        420,000          81.25
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 420,000          81.25
High Land Securities        Engro Power Qadirpur                       5,000          26.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000          26.00
Fortune Sec.                First National Equities                  600,000           5.83
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 600,000           5.83
Fortune Sec.                Hum Network Limited                    1,950,000           7.10
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,950,000           7.10
KHS Securities              Nishat (Chunain)                          50,000          35.55
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000          35.55
High Land Securities        Sunrays Textile                              200         187.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     200         187.00
MRA Sec.                    Systems Ltd.                                 505         440.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     505         440.00
Arif Habib Ltd.             Worldcall Telecom                      5,000,000           1.60
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000,000           1.60
===========================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                         8,470,705
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Expansion of advanced power metering project okayed

Census process: Cabinet gives the go-ahead

Commanders repose full confidence in safety of N-assets

Pakistan expresses solidarity with KSA

Imran Khan says won’t accept ‘powerless govt’ in future

Edible oil, ghee market dependent on imported palm oil: CCP

Q1 textile group exports witness 3.68pc growth YoY

Indian dam projects in IIOJK: World Bank agrees to start dispute resolution processes

US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

Alvi seeks SC opinion on Reko Diq project

Read more stories