KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 445,000 31.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 445,000 31.40 TS Sec. Engro Fertilizers 420,000 81.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 420,000 81.25 High Land Securities Engro Power Qadirpur 5,000 26.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.00 Fortune Sec. First National Equities 600,000 5.83 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 5.83 Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,950,000 7.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,950,000 7.10 KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 50,000 35.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 35.55 High Land Securities Sunrays Textile 200 187.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 187.00 MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 505 440.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 505 440.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.60 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,470,705 ===========================================================================================

