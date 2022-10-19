KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
JS Global Cap. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 445,000 31.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 445,000 31.40
TS Sec. Engro Fertilizers 420,000 81.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 420,000 81.25
High Land Securities Engro Power Qadirpur 5,000 26.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 26.00
Fortune Sec. First National Equities 600,000 5.83
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 5.83
Fortune Sec. Hum Network Limited 1,950,000 7.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,950,000 7.10
KHS Securities Nishat (Chunain) 50,000 35.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 35.55
High Land Securities Sunrays Textile 200 187.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 187.00
MRA Sec. Systems Ltd. 505 440.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 505 440.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.60
Total Turnover 8,470,705
