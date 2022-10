BEIJING: China sold 41,359 tonnes of wheat, or 100% of the total offer, at an auction of its reserves held on Oct. 12, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The average selling price of the wheat, which was from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 crops, was 2,854 yuan ($396.63) per tonne, it said.