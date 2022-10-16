Biden’s remark failure of govt’s foreign policy: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday termed US President Joe Biden’s statement as a total failure of the government’s foreign policy and its claims of reset of Pakistan-US ties.

In a statement on Twitter, the former prime minister also strongly reacted to President Biden’s statement and questioned him as on what information has the US President reached this “unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability”, besides grilling the incumbent government for its claims of reset of ties with the US.

“I have 2 Qs [questions] on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems? 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation? Equally important, this Biden statement shows the total failure of the imported government’s foreign policy & its claims of “reset of relations with US”? Is this the “reset”? This government has broken all records for incompetence,” Imran Khan asked in his Twitter statement to react to President Biden’s remarks.

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Earlier, addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, President Joe Biden said Pakistan may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” as the country has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

“And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” according to the transcript of Biden’s address which is also available on the White House’s website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022