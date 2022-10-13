AGL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 83.43 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.81%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
EPCL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
FCCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-8.78%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
TPL 8.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
TREET 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 128.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 7.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,003 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 42,086 Increased By 78.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 33.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on rising stocks, inflation fears

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 06:20pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Thursday after trading in a tight range, as traders weighed rising inventories against weak ringgit-led demand prospects.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 73 ringgit, or 1.95%, to 3,663 ringgit ($781.02) a tonne.

Palm rose earlier in the day as the ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.21% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

“The ringgit continued to depreciate to a fresh 24-year low following three successive months of U.S interest rate hikes, but lower ringgit alone is not sufficient to entice prospect of higher exports,” Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Palm Oil Analytics (POA) said in a conference in Malaysia’s Sabah state.

Rising supply and escalating negative macro factors, including rising inflation and interest rates, are depressing prices, Varqa added.

Palm oil prices will remain volatile, Varqa said, adding that the contract will trend 3,700-4,000 ringgit in October to November, before declining further.

Palm oil ends higher on widening discounts, weaker ringgit

LMC International, meanwhile, said palm oil prices will continue to decline to around 3,200 ringgit in the first quarter of 2023, and remain below 3,500 ringgit into the second half of that year as stocks build due to stiffer competition in larger rival Indonesia.

India’s palm oil imports in September jumped to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand ahead of the peak festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.7%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were fell 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil falls on rising stocks, inflation fears

Rupee records marginal depreciation, settles at 218.38 against US dollar

Regional stability essential for rapid economic growth of Pakistan, PM tells CICA

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

PM Shehbaz purportedly discusses appointment of SAPMs in latest audio leak

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Islamabad court confirms Imran's bail in remarks against judge case

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Putin tells Erdogan Russia could create 'gas hub' in Turkey

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Read more stories