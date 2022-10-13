AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.11%)
FCCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-8.65%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.06%)
GGGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
GTECH 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.94%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
OGDC 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
TRG 126.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.22%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,938 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.98%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 6.1 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,574 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brent oil may test support zone of $91.22-$91.69

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 10:11am
Brent oil may test a support zone of $91.22 to $91.69 per barrel, a break below could open the way towards $89.44.

The fall from $98.75 looks so deep that it could be reversing the uptrend from $83.69.

A retracement analysis reveals a target zone of $89.44 to $91.22.

The fall observes closely a set of projection levels on the downtrend from $98.67.

The 361.8% level of $91.69 provides a temporary support, working together with $91.22 to stop the fall.

These supports seem vulnerable, in light of the strong bearish momentum on Wednesday.

Resistance is at $93, a break above which could lead to gain into $93.62-$94.07 range. On the daily chart, a support at $93.44 was broken.

Brent oil may bounce into $94.81-$95.55 range

The break not only opened the way towards $89.28, but also confirmed a development of the downtrend within a falling channel.

The steep bounce triggered by the support at $83.63 is regarded as a pullback towards a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $63.

Brent crude oil

