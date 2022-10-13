AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
PM meets Azeri president; discusses bilateral ties

INP Published 13 Oct, 2022 06:45am
ASTANA (Kazakhstan): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and discussed the bilateral relations and ways to further enhance the mutual cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), being held in the Kazakh capital on October 12-13.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here along with a delegation comprising members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif CICA President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

