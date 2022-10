NEELUM VALLEY: Six people including two children and a woman perished when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine at Jagraan Road in Neelum Valley on Wednesday.

As per local sources, the Rescue efforts could not be started promptly due to the mobile phone service’s unavailability at the accident site.

The locals on their own carried out the relief and rescue work.

However, as soon as they were informed, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.