KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== JDW Sugar Mills - - 03.11.2022 27.10.2022 to Limited 10.00.A.M 03.11.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revise Dates of Book Closure & AGM

