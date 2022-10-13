AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
The Hub Power Company
Ltd                            13-10-2022    17-10-2022    155% (i)        11-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                  11-10-2022    18-10-2022    20% (F), 4% (B) 07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd             11-10-2022    18-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd #              12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                   18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC)
Cnergyico PK Ltd               12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd                   12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd               12-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd            13-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                            20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                13-10-2022    20-10-2022    60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                       14-10-2022    20-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd             14-10-2022    20-10-2022    100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd           14-10-2022    20-10-2022    Nil                            20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd                   14-10-2022    20-10-2022    15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd      07-10-2022    21-10-2022    100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd       13-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd           14-10-2022    21-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
First National Bank
 Modaraba                      14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd #             15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd       15-10-2022    21-10-2022    12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd                            15-10-2022    21-10-2022    80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Ltd                            15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd               16-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                    14-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd                       15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd            15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd       15-10-2022    22-10-2022    15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
AL Habib Ltd.                  12-10-2022    24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                       17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            18-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd       18-10-2022    24-10-2022    50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd       17-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd           17-10-2022    25-10-2022    23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    18-10-2022    25-10-2022    25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd        18-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Ltd                            18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd             18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Murree Brewery
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022    25-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd               19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.             19-10-2022    25-10-2022    10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd        16-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd            16-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd            17-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd         18-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd            18-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                  19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022    12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5%                             26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd          19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd.               19-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                 20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd    20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
 Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022    20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital Modaraba   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
 Co. Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL
& ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
 Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement
Company Ltd                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #      20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd.             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing
Modaraba                       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    200% (F), 20% B 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
International Knitwear
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power
Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F) 25% (B) 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
 Factory Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd.               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                 24-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA           15-10-2022    28-10-2022    55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba           18-10-2022    28-10-2022    4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba           18-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd      19-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL `                          28-10-2022
First Credit and
Investment Bank Ltd            20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                   20-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN
 TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    22.50% (F)      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Salman Noman
Enterprises Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F), 20% B  19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Securities
Corporation                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
Ltd                            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
 Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Air Link Communication
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills
Ltd.                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT
CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical
 Industries Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)10% (B)  20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International
 Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022    7.5% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
 Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed
Consultancy Services Ltd.      24-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd            24-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd            19-10-2022    29-10-2022    130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd         21-10-2022    29-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          22-10-2022    29-10-2022    NIL                            29-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                      22-10-2022    29-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                  22-10-2022    30-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd              24-10-2022    30-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd           22-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba        24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022    15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
First Paramount
 Modaraba                      24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd       24-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills
Ltd                            27-10-2022    31-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd       25-10-2022    01-11-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba         26-10-2022    08-11-2022    10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022    21-11-2022    10% (B)         11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.            11-Dec-2022   22-Dec-2022   NIL                           22-Dec-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories