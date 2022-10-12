AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Oct 12, 2022
World

Putin to meet Erdogan, likely to look at Ukraine peace options

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 08:26pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict,” Ushakov said.

“There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact. So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us.”

Putin to meet Qatar’s emir in Kazakhstan

Vladimir Putin Russia Kazakhstan Kremlin

