COAS Bajwa praises role of Under Secretary office in promoting UN core values

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the military's media wing said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests and the overall regional security situation were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR statement, COAS appreciated the role of the office of the Under Secretary in promoting UN core values.

"UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter-terrorism," the statement said.

The UN Under Secretary also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan due to climate change and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.