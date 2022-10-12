AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CBOT corn may retest support of $6.88-3/4

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 12:07pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a support of $6.88-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $6.79-1/2 to $6.84-3/4 range.

The correction from the Oct. 10 high of $7.06-1/2 looks incomplete.

It may extend to $6.79-1/2, as suggested by a rising channel.

Resistance is at $6.98, a break above which could lead to a gain into $7.01-1/2 to $7.06-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn broke a key resistance at $6.88 and a short trendline.

It is supposed to extend its gains to $7.17-3/4. Before rising further, corn has to complete a pullback.

CBOT corn may revisit Sept. 30 high of 6.96-1/4

The uptrend may resume upon the completion of the pullback around $6.88.

A break below $6.88 could open the way towards $6.64.

