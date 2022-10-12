AGL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
ANL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.37%)
AVN 82.10 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (4.59%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 58.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.84%)
FCCL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GTECH 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.38%)
LOTCHEM 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
MLCF 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TREET 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.72%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 37.8 (0.9%)
BR30 16,200 Decreased By -237.9 (-1.45%)
KSE100 42,116 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,615 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Singapore GDP growth to ease in Q3, keeps MAS in delicate balancing act

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 10:18am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy is expected to have expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, underlining the central bank’s challenge as it balances the urgency of tackling inflation without triggering a steep recession by over-tightening policy.

Advance data on Friday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3.4% in July-September from a year ago, according to the median forecast of 19 economists in a Reuters poll.

The manufacturing industry, the Asian financial hub’s main growth engine, has underperformed due to slowing global economic activity, though the services sector outlook has improved after the removal of most COVID-19 curbs and the return of international conferences and events in the past month.

The city-state’s economy expanded 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter this year, though it had contracted 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

That raises the risk of a technical recession, broadly defined as two consecutive quarters of quarter-on-quarter contractions. Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said there is a “rising risk of a technical recession”, and added that he isn’t expecting the central bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively given the growth concerns.

The Singapore government had downgrade its 2022 GDP growth forecast range to 3% to 4% from 3% to 5% in August, citing the weakening external demand outlook.

As with many other countries, stubbornly high inflation remains the key risk this year.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of recession risks for a third of the global economy.

IMF cuts China growth forecasts for 2022, 2023

Economists are watching to see whether Singapore’s official inflation forecast would be revised when the central bank releases its monetary policy statement, which is also due on Friday.

Analysts are expecting the Singapore labour market to remain tight, and prices to continue climbing.

Sixteen economists forecast the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to tighten its policy, but are divided on how aggressive it will be and which of its settings will change.

Instead of interest rates, the MAS manages policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band, known as the Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER.

It adjusts its policy via three levers: the slope, mid-point and width of the policy band. Economists, including Maybank’s Chua, who expect MAS to tighten only via one lever largely cited the weak growth outlook.

The MAS has tightened monetary policy four times in a row, with the latest in July in an out-of-cycle move.

GDP growth Singapore's economy

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore GDP growth to ease in Q3, keeps MAS in delicate balancing act

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Read more stories