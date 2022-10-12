APHC leader Altaf Ahmed Shah dies in Indian custody

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah, 66, breathed his last on Monday night at New Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital, where he was shifted after being diagnosed with last stage of renal cancer. Shah, the son-in-law of late Syed Ali Gilani, had been languishing in infamous Tihar Jail since 2017.

According to reports from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the deceased leader was suffering from multiple ailments and was denied proper medical treatment by the Indian authorities that finally resulted in total deterioration of his health.