AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.48%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
EPCL 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.09%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
GTECH 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.4%)
LOTCHEM 33.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PAEL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
PRL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
WAVES 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By 27.9 (0.67%)
BR30 16,201 Decreased By -236.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 42,012 Decreased By -143.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,555 Decreased By -67.7 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

APHC leader Altaf Ahmed Shah dies in Indian custody

APP Published 12 Oct, 2022 06:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah, 66, breathed his last on Monday night at New Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital, where he was shifted after being diagnosed with last stage of renal cancer. Shah, the son-in-law of late Syed Ali Gilani, had been languishing in infamous Tihar Jail since 2017.

Indian envoy summoned over health condition of Hurriyat leader

According to reports from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the deceased leader was suffering from multiple ailments and was denied proper medical treatment by the Indian authorities that finally resulted in total deterioration of his health.

IIOJK APHC leader Altaf Ahmed Shah dies Indian custody

Comments

1000 characters

APHC leader Altaf Ahmed Shah dies in Indian custody

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories