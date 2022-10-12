Shehbaz leaves for Kazakhstan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Kazakhstan today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) being held in Astanaon 12-13 October 2022, Foreign Office said.

According to a statement, the prime minister will be accompanied by members of the Cabinet and senior officials and he will address the plenary meeting of CICA on 13 October 2022.

The prime minister will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

