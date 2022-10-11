AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.92%)
EPCL 59.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FCCL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.17%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.98%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.75%)
OGDC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
PAEL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.05%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.77%)
WAVES 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -67.6 (-1.59%)
BR30 16,416 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 42,097 Decreased By -114.2 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,627 Decreased By -262.3 (-1.65%)
Brent oil may drop to $94.01

Brent oil may drop to $94.01 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $95.82. Not only the support at $95.82, but...
Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:31am
Brent oil may drop to $94.01 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $95.82.

Not only the support at $95.82, but also the rising trendline was broken.

A small double-top around $98.75 confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from $86.35.

The rise from $83.65 is presumed to have adopted a corrective wave mode.

The chance of oil to revisit the high of $98.75 is believed to be remote.

Brent oil may extend gains to $92.82

A break above $96.94 would suggest the continuation of the uptrend towards $98.75. On the daily chart, oil failed both to break a resistance at $99.51 and to escape from a falling channel.

The contract may either retrace towards $93.44 or resume it downtrend.

A break below $93.44 would basically eliminate the chance of the bounce to extend towards $99.51.

Brent crude oil

