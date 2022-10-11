AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

  • Cumulatively, rupee has appreciated Rs21.91 or 10.1% against the US dollar in the past thirteen sessions
Recorder Report Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 06:06pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee continued to gain against the US dollar for the 13th successive session, and appreciated nearly 0.1% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 217.79 after appreciating Re0.18 or 0.08%. In the last thirteen trading sessions, the rupee has cumulatively appreciated Rs21.91 or 10.1%.

On Monday, the rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar for the 12th successive session, and closed at 217.97 after appreciating Rs1.95 or 0.89%.

In a key development, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 15%.

On recent strengthening of rupee against the dollar, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Murtaza Syed said there had been no intervention by the central bank, and it was driven by sentiment and economic fundamentals.

However, market experts attribute the recent appreciation of rupee to actions taken by the central bank and other authorities to curb speculation in the market.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Development Programme warned that dozens of developing nations including Pakistan were facing a rapidly deepening debt crisis and that “the risks of inaction are dire”.

UNDP said without immediate relief, at least 54 countries would see rising poverty levels, and “desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen”.

The countries at the most immediate risk are Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Tunisia, Chad and Zambia, UNDP’s chief economist George Gray Molina told reporters.

Internationally, the dollar loomed large over fragile financial markets on Tuesday, with worries about rising interest rates, global growth and geopolitical tensions unsettling investors.

US dollar index was up 0.053% at 113.12, not far off the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched late last month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, Oil slid more than 1% on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as recession fears and a rise in COVID-19 cases in China raised concern over global demand.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 217.90

OFFER Rs 218.90

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 217 and 219, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained one rupee for both buying and selling, closing at 213 and 215 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling, closing at 59.70 and 60.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 58 and 58.50, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Tuesday

BID Rs 217

OFFER Rs 219

Pakistan Economy SBP MPC Dollar rate Exchange rates EXCHANGERATE usd rate rupee rate dollar vs rupee pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters
samir sardana Oct 11, 2022 01:26pm
A TALE OF 2 CITIES ! ISLAM- ABAD AND DELHI ! PKR HAS MOVED FROM 240 TO 217 IN 3 WEEKS INR HAS MOVED FROM 79 TO 83 IN 3 WEEKS (INSPITE OF RBI INTERVENTION) THE UKRAINE WAR HAS NOT BEGUN ! NOW IT IS WARMING UP AS UKR TARGETS "RUSSIAN LAND"! WHEN THE WAR STARTS AND THE HOT MONEY EXITS INDIA AND FPI EXITS TO GOLD + OIL + USD - WHERE WILL INR BE ? INDIA IMPORTS MANY TIMES MORE OIL/GAS AND CPO THAN PAKISTAN - BUT IN INDIA, THE MASSES 1.3 BILLION,PAY AN INVISIBLE TAX,ON THESE ITEMS - WHEN THE GOI DOES NOT CUT RATES,WITH REDUCTION , N GLOBAL PRICES ! THAT FINANCES THE BUSTED BANKS AND THE GARGANTUAN CORRUPTION ! AND THAT IS Y WHEN PUTIN USES NUKES - INDIA WILL BE WIPED OUT ! THERE WILL NO USD FX WITH THE RBI AND BANK NPAs WILL BLOW UP. dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kes Oct 11, 2022 02:58pm
@samir sardana, Got to be the weirdest comment I have ever read.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

13th straight gain: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

President Alvi says 'grossly misquoted' on issue of cypher

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

Remittances fall 12.3% in September 2022, amount to $2.4 billion

Uber discontinues ride-hailing services in 5 cities

Pakistan handed Afridi boost ahead of T20 World Cup

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Equities, oil prices slump on recession fears

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan to visit flood-hit regions

Read more stories