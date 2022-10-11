AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2022 07:16am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 168,291 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,562 tonnes of import cargo and 78,729 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 168,291 comprised of 81,965 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 7,597 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 78,729 tonnes comprised of 65,991 tonnes of containerized cargo, 596 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,042 tonnes of Cement & 9,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8057 containers comprising of 4639 containers import and 3418 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1077 of 20’s and 1200 of 40’s loaded while 224 of 20’s and 469 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 770 of 20’s and 830 of 40’s loaded containers while 358 of 20’s and 315 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 12 ships namely, Hyundai Singapore, Jag Pooja, Shun Da, Szczecin Trader, Northern Guard, Yantian Express, MT Karachi, Progres C, Tarlan, Al Udeid, APL Turkey and Nord Steady have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, MT Shalamar, Hyundai Singapore, Osaka, OOCL Le Havre, Pacific Sarah and Jag Pooja sailed from Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, Lara, Teera Bhum, Ever Ursula, Wadi Bani Khalid, Grace, Oriental Sakura and Nagoya Express were expected to reach at the port on Monday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, TeeraBhum and Al-Daayen left the Port on Monday morning, while 06 more ships, Hafnia Tagus, OOCL La Havre, Safmarine Ngami, Bao Run, Tomson Gas and Nord Chesapeake are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 142,846 tonnes, comprising 120,423 tonnes imports cargo and 22,423 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,412` Containers (1,093 TEUs Imports and 1,319 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

