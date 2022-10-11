AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
TIP elects new chairman, trustees

Published 11 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: The Elections for the new Chairman and new Trustees of Transparency International Pakistan were held by Board of Trustees, Transparency International Pakistan during its 83rd Board of Trustees Meeting on 10th September, 2022.

The Chairperson, Yasmeen Lari has been appointed as visiting faculty at Cambridge University (UK) from 7 October 2022, and therefore resigned. The Vice-Chairperson, former Justice Nasira Iqbal also resigned due to her other commitments.

The Board elected former Justice Zia Perwez as new Chairman of Transparency International Pakistan. The Board on the recommendations of Trustee, also elected new Trustees for a tenure of 3 years.

The Board of Trustees of Transparency International Pakistan now comprises of former Justice Zia Perwez, (SC) former Justice Muhammad Athar Saeed (SC), former Justice Shaiq Usmani(SHC), Advocate Daniyal Muzaffar (Legal Adviser), Ms. Shahana Kokab (Corp Executive) (Tariq Mehmood (Media Executive), Dr Tanwir Khalid (Educationist) Dr Uzma Shujaat (Educationist), Dr Nabil A Zuberi (Educationist) and Dr Nausheen Wasi ( Educationist).

The Board also authorized Advocate Daniyal Muzaffar (Trustee/Legal Advisor) to sign all the correspondence of Transparency International Pakistan and represent the Trust on all legal forums.

